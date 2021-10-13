Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 4,459 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

