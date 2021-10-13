Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

