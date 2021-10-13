Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of APT opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -1.66. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

