Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the September 15th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TKNO opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth $3,694,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.