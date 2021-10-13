Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the September 15th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
TKNO opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth $3,694,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.
