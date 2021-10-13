Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded up $14.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,743.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,792.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,530.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

