Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 27,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 252,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,238,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,873,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $24.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,753.02. 36,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,792.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,530.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

