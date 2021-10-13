AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,317 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $478.01 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $250.24 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

