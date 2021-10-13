AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.63.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.