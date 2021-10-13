AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 35.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

