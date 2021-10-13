AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.