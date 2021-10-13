AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,526 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 84.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

