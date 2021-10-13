Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

