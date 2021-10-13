Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.85.

ATUS stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

