Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amarin reported mixed second-quarter results, wherein earnings beat estimates and revenues matched the same. The company's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in the second half of 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is negatively impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in the second half of 2021. Rising generic competition remains a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 518.52 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Amarin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 161,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

