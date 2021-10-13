Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post sales of $111.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $475.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $563.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,247.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,355.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,370.74. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

