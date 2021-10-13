Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMBBY opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

