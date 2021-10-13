Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.