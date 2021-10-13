Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.