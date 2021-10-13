American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

