American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

