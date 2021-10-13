AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Head to Head Review

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Dot and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 3 0 2.43 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Dot currently has a consensus target price of $60.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.16%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 1.77% 6.81% 1.64% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and AMTD International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.95 $23.13 million $1.29 34.63 AMTD International $144.26 million 7.37 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Dot.

Risk & Volatility

Green Dot has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Dot beats AMTD International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

