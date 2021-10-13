Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,924. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

