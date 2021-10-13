Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report $143.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $515.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.71 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

MESA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 377,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,327. The firm has a market cap of $274.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

