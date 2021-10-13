Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after buying an additional 1,570,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after buying an additional 900,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.