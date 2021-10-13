Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.46. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

