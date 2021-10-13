Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.38. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.