Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.17. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,954,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,146. The stock has a market cap of $311.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

