Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 116,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,253. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $4,996,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

