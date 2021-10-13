Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

NLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $285.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

