Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $250.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.96 million and the highest is $251.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.78.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $509.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.42. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $521.82.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

