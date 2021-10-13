Analysts Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

