Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $1,661.53

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,661.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:AZO traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,683.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,295. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,618.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,531.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

