Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $55.08

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

