Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €19.96

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEQ shares. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

ETR DEQ traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching €17.44 ($20.52). The company had a trading volume of 62,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.13 and its 200 day moving average is €19.34. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

