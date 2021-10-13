Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $236.20

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.20.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 28.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 139.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 329.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FVRR opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.18. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

