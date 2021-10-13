Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price at $31.95

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEYUF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 16,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.