Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $16.11

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 12,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,408. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.