Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $103.57

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $99.00. 1,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $46,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

