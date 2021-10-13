Analysts Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price at $154.55

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.