Analyzing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -3.18% 6.64% 3.23% Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10%

This table compares i3 Verticals and Paltalk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 5.17 -$420,000.00 $0.51 47.24 Paltalk $12.83 million 5.06 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for i3 Verticals and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.59%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Paltalk on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

