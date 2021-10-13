ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $146,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after buying an additional 253,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 699,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $343.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

