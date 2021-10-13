Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.21

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 14113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

