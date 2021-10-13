APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading 1.8% Higher

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

