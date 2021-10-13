APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 20,300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $115,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. 46,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

