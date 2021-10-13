APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100,129 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $97,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $116.88. 40,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

