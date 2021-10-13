APG Asset Management N.V. Has $175.12 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,304,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,877 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.76% of Lincoln National worth $175,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 4,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

