APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 9,700 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.51% of The Hershey worth $153,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.91. 3,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

