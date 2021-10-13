APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.77% of Markel worth $105,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,602,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 78,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,537,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock traded down $13.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,245.00. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,215.67. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

