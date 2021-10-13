APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 33,147 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,147 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $134,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,511. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

