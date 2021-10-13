APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 426,122 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,122 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $163,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,066. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

